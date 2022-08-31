Wahpeton alumni lead Dumont Saints to Sweet 16

FARIBAULT, Minn. — Former Wahpeton High School and Post 20 American Legion Baseball standouts Jake Uhlich and Patrick Kussatz are still playing summer baseball. The pair helped lift the Dumont Saints into the Sweet 16 of the Minnesota Class C Amateur Baseball State Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 28, defeating the Richmond Royals by a score of 7-6 in 12 innings.
The extra-inning triumph earned the Saints a showdown vs. the Stark Longhorns at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Dundas. Should they win, Dumont plays again at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mason Lampe and Jordan Roos led the Saints with three hits apiece. Kussatz was 2-for-4, as Dumont racked up 16 hits, but endured stretches of frustrating innings where they failed to capitalize with runners in scoring position.
Uhlich didn’t have his greatest game at the plate, but found ways to contribute to the playoff win, going 0-for-2 with one walk and one run. The right fielder gave Dumont its fifth run of the contest by initiating a delayed steal and staying in the rundown until his teammate scored from third base. Later in the game, Uhlich advanced the winning run to third with a ground ball to the right side, setting up a walk-off single by Lampe.
Dumont’s win wasn’t the only extra-inning affair Sunday. The Loretto Larks beat Bird Island, 3-2, in a 21-inning game that featured 662 pitches and 100 at bats between the teams. Former Minnesota Twins third baseman Corey Koskie was in action for the Larks. Even at 49 years old, Koskie hammered a home run.
Stay tuned for Dumont results in Tuesday’s edition of Daily News.
