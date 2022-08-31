Wahpeton alumni lead Dumont Saints to Sweet 16

Patrick Kussatz, No. 14, and Jake Uhlich, No. 10, each played key roles in Dumont's 7-6 victory vs. Richmond at the Minnesota Class C Amateur Baseball State Tournament. 

 Submitted

FARIBAULT, Minn. — Former Wahpeton High School and Post 20 American Legion Baseball standouts Jake Uhlich and Patrick Kussatz are still playing summer baseball. The pair helped lift the Dumont Saints into the Sweet 16 of the Minnesota Class C Amateur Baseball State Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 28, defeating the Richmond Royals by a score of 7-6 in 12 innings.

The extra-inning triumph earned the Saints a showdown vs. the Stark Longhorns at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Dundas. Should they win, Dumont plays again at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.



