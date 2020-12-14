For all events, C-squad, junior varsity and varsity will be providing wristbands per player at each event. yhe number of wristbands will depend on the COVID-19 status and venue of the events. Wahpeton is one of five schools in the Eastern Dakota Conference that will not be allowing away fans at events until further notice. Facemasks will be required at all events, which also includes workers, staff, administration and fans.
All fans at Wahpeton High School are suggested to sit on the east side of the bleachers. Family groups should sit at designated “X” marked areas. West side will be reserved for teams to sit behind their team bench.
Pricing for events will be $6 for adults and $4 for K-12 students. There will be no concessions until Jan. 1, 2021 at the earliest.
For those who are not able to make the game in-person, there will be multiple streaming options online. Here is how you can tune into games this season:
• The Wahpeton Public Schools Sports and Events YouTube page:
• Three Borders Sports: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCamlTfJLoxgi48xUPhlNxgg
• KBMW:
Grand Forks Central, Grand Forks River, Devils Lake and Valley City are the other schools that will not be allowing visiting fans at games. Fargo North, Fargo South, Fargo Davies, West Fargo, West Fargo Sheyenne, and Shanley will be allowing two passes per coach and player.
