Wahpeton athletes compete in North Dakota state meet

The North Dakota Class A state track and field meet was held May 28-29 in Bismarck, North Dakota. The Huskies and Lady Huskies' track and field teams carried 21 total athletes combined for the biggest event of the season.
The Huskies had a good showing in the state meet, starting with Jacob Bartels placing 16th in the state in the 300-meter with a 42.77. The boys 4x100 relay featured Nathan Worrel, Blake Schafer, Beau Arenstein and Shea Truesdell. They placed 14th in the state with a 45.30. The boys 4x800 was the second relay for Wahpeton that placed in the state meet. Gus Lasch, Colin Samuels, Riley Schmit and Bartels placed 15th in the state with an 8:43:34.
Ethan Manock had two finishes in two different events for the Huskies. He placed third in the state for the discus with a 154-05 (new personal record (PR)) and fourth in the state for the javelin with a 167-04. Jacob DeVries was a scratch from the javelin event, reason is unknown. Truesdell placed 10th in the pole vault, clearing 12'0". Eighth grader Treyton Mauch had a long jump of 19-03.75 and placed 23rd in the state.
The girls had one relay for the state meet. This featured Halle Miller, Sydney Mahrer, Kilee Bladow and Kinsey Peterson placing 14th with a 4:18.15. Scout Woods was another Wahpeton athlete who placed in two events. She placed ninth in the shot put with a 37-03 (new PR). Woods also placed third in the discus throw with a 121-07 (new PR). Christa Hagiber placed 15th in the javelin with a 100-08. Bladow placed 11th in the high jump, clearing a 4'11". Quinn Bassingthwaite cleared am 8'9" on the pole vault and placed ninth.
Manock, Bartels, Truesdell, Woods and Bladow were the only athletes that placed multiple times in the state meet. With the pandemic being almost over, the Wahpeton Huskies and Lady Huskies should be set to return a good chunk of their team for next season. They'll now have a foundation for next season's team.
