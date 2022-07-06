Cooper Klosterman celebrates after clearing the bases with a deep drive to left, as Wahpeton Head Coach Zach Manock smiles in approval. The slugger broke things open Monday, July 4 as Wahpeton topped Fairmount at John Randall Field.
Courtesy Nathan Hoggarth
Braxton Pauly (left) goes over his pitch calls with catcher Skyler Bladow Monday, July 4 in Wahpeton. McKade Picken (background) played great defense at first base for Post 20.
When Breckenridge only fielded one American Legion Baseball team this season, Wahpeton “B” Legion invited Fairmount to face off in the Independence Day matinee game at John Randall Field. The hosts fell behind 2-0, but quickly re-established their dominance to claim an 8-2 victory, as fans began to fill the concourse ahead of the evening border battle between Breckenridge Post 53 and Wahpeton Post 20.
Wahpeton benefited from some mixups on the bases to tie the game, when Fairmount catcher Thomas Allrich delivered a pair of perfect throws to second base that his infield couldn’t handle. That brought Cooper Klosterman to the plate and the free-swinging brute made it hurt, hitting a double over the left fielder’s head to clear the bases and give Wahpeton a 5-2 lead.
“We get Skyler (Bladow) and Myles (Hinkley) on base and Cooper comes up in the third spot, where I can rely on him to get a good cut on the ball and drive those guys in,” Wahpeton Head Coach Zach Manock said.
Skyler Bladow drew the start for Wahpeton and kept Fairmount honest for half the contest. Control issues eventually got to Bladow, but Wahpeton was well-positioned to win when they called on Braxton Pauly in relief.
“Skyler pitched really good coming out, then he kinda fell apart, but he hasn’t pitched many innings for us this year,” Manock said. “We brought Braxton in, he pitched really well and just closed the door.”
Wahpeton was back in action at the airport diamonds Wednesday vs. one of the top teams in North Dakota Class B, LaMoure. Box scores from the game will run in the weekend edition.
