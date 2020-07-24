Wahpeton Babe Ruth 15U state champions again

The Wahpeton Babe Ruth 15U team has again taken the state championship.  The team is: back row, Coach Steve Hockert, Brett Goltz, Jayden King, Gavin Schroeder, Ethan Manock, Coach Mike Schroeder, Jackson Fliflet, Riley Thimjon, Coach Chris Kappes; middle row, Caden Hockert, Josiah Hofman, Eli Kappes, Jack Rittenour, Josiah Breuer, Caden Kappes; front row, Grace Schroeder, Treyson Kappes, Jacob Goltz, Windessa Kappes, Carter Jorschumb, Maddox Stewart - Williston, ND fan, and Colton Fliflet.

Williston, ND – Wahpeton’s Babe Ruth 15U team are again state champions. For the second year, the 15U team is state champs on a disqualification. The Grand Forks pitcher threw more than allowed with the pitch count rule.

“With this being a unique year due to COVID-19, we knew we wouldn’t have the opportunity like we did last year so we wanted to do the best that we could and become back to back state champions,” Coach Chris Kappes said.

“Our guys played good baseball all season, ending 28-2. This was a unique way to win the tournament and not how I pictured we would win,” he said. “Grand Forks didn’t know the 95 pitch rule and it cost them the game. If the game was not called, I feel very confident that Grand Forks would have had a tough time beating us in the second game.”

