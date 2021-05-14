Wahpeton baseball games vs. Shanley postponed

Wahpeton High School's baseball doubleheader set for Friday, May 15 vs. Shanley High School at John Randall Field has been postponed due to home plate conditions. 

The Huskies will make up their doubleheader Thursday, May 20 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at John Randall Field. 

