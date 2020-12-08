Wahpeton boys and girls basketball have rescheduled their season openers from Friday, Dec. 11 to Monday, Dec. 14. This will be the first day that sports competition is allowed back in North Dakota. Both the boys and girls basketball teams will be playing Fargo Davies. The boys team will open up at home while the girls team will open up on the road. Both games will be tipping off at 7:15 p.m.
Originally, Wahpeton's first home event was supposed to be a triangular wrestling meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 against Fargo South and Fargo Davies. Now fans will get to see sports the first day that North Dakota's sports restriction is lifted.
