Wahpeton batters test dimensions of airport diamond

Wahpeton's Caden Kappes (left) gestures to his dugout following a triple to the right center field gap in the Huskies' Opening Day victory vs. Breckenridge on Monday, April 24, at the airport diamonds in Wahpeton.
Wahpeton assistant coach Will Uhlich gives the umpiring crew a thumbs up to signal that Jack Rittenour is good to go after being hit in the ankle by a pitch. Rittenour reached base three times in Monday's win.
Like the American hip hop duo Outkast once said, “You can plan a pretty picnic, but you can’t predict the weather.”
Despite chilly temperatures and rolling clouds, Wahpeton made the most of its afternoon at the ballpark Monday, April 24, at the seldom-used airport diamonds on the city’s southside, painting the outfield with four extra-base hits to beat border rival Breckenridge, 11-1.
“We’re just stoked to be outside playing baseball because it’s been a long five weeks of being inside,” Wahpeton head coach Andrew Lunsetter said.
Triples by Caden Kappes and Caden Hockert and doubles by Riley Thimjon and Jayden King opened the floodgates in the Huskies’ Opening Day win, as the more experienced team took advantage of five Cowboy errors to end the game early.
“I don’t think we could’ve started any better,” Lunsetter said. “Although we haven’t been outside much this year, we are an experienced group and we know how to play the game. (The players) have been well coached all the way through from the time they were young and we’re pretty polished at this point.”
Wahpeton spotted starting pitcher Braxton Pauly a 4-0 lead in the first inning. The righty cruised through three innings, allowing one hit, striking out six and walking one. Skyler Bladow closed the game with two solid innings, surrendering one run on two hits and striking out three.
“We pitched a couple of juniors. It was a non-conference slate today, so we thought we’d trot those guys out there and give them a shot,” Lunsetter said. “Fantastic start by Braxton, he threw strikes, got a lot of soft contact and a few strikeouts. I thought he looked really good. Skyler did a really nice job coming in and continuing to throw strikes and keeping them off the bases.”
Kappes, King and Jackson Fliflet tested the outfield limits by lifting deep flies that would have surely left the confines on a warmer day. Kappes and Thimjon went 2-for-3 at the plate, while Josiah Hofman, Gavin Schroeder, King and Bladow each recorded one hit.
“We had a great approach at the plate. We talked about just trying to hit line drives,” Lunsetter said. “Sometimes the smaller field here makes kids do a little too much at the plate, but I thought we did a really good job of seeing pitches, letting it travel and hitting line drives.”
Alex Sanchez got the nod for Breckenridge, throwing two innings and allowing five runs (three earned) on three hits and a pair of walks. Sanchez only recorded one strikeout, but he did execute a pickoff at first base. The senior caught Schroeder off balance and sprinted over to receive the final throw of a rundown and apply the tag.
Jaxson Riggs stole the show in center field. The freshman robbed King of an extra-base hit with a diving catch in the second inning. Two innings later, Riggs hauled in a deep line drive, set his feet, and rifled a perfect throw to home plate. Cowboys catcher Zane Mikkelson scooped it on a short hop and tagged out Hockert, who was so surprised by the throw that he didn’t have time to start his slide. Riggs also plated Breckenridge’s only run by muscling a low fastball up the middle to score Kaleb Albertson.
Wahpeton had its own highlights defensively, with Kappes turning an unassisted double play at shortstop and Fliflet firing the ball from one knee behind the plate to throw Sanchez out at second.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.