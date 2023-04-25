Like the American hip hop duo Outkast once said, “You can plan a pretty picnic, but you can’t predict the weather.”

Despite chilly temperatures and rolling clouds, Wahpeton made the most of its afternoon at the ballpark Monday, April 24, at the seldom-used airport diamonds on the city’s southside, painting the outfield with four extra-base hits to beat border rival Breckenridge, 11-1.

Wahpeton batters test dimensions of airport diamond
Buy Now

Braxton Pauly had no trouble making his way through the Cowboy lineup in three scoreless innings on the bump.
Wahpeton batters test dimensions of airport diamond
Buy Now

Alex Sanchez slaps the tag on Gavin Schroeder before he can make it back to first base.
Wahpeton batters test dimensions of airport diamond

Breckenridge's Zane Mikkelson tags Caden Hockert out at the plate after scooping a rocket throw from center field Jaxson Riggs.


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 