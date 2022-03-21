Wahpeton begins track season at Concordia

The 2022 high school track and field season is up and running. Wahpeton kicked off the campaign at the Cobber North Dakota High School Indoor Open Saturday, March 19 at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.
The boys team placed third with 91 points, trailing Grand Forks Central (94) and Grand Forks Red River (104). The girls took sixth with 40 points, while Red River took home the win with 93 points and Fargo Shanley placed third with 83. Twelve teams competed at the event.
Ethan Manock showed off his power with a second-place finish in the shot put (41’10”). The junior earned fifth in the long jump, leaping over 18 feet. Freshman Treyton Mauch cleared 19 feet to finish one spot ahead of Manock. Mauch, a running back on the football field and shifty point guard on the hardwood, grabbed fifth in the 55 meter dash, crossing the finish line in 6.98 seconds.
Freshman Jackson DeVries had a nice opening meet, springing to a fourth-place finish in the high jump (5’4”) and sixth place in the 55 meter dash with a time of 7.07 seconds. Junior Beau Arenstein also performed well, taking eighth in the 200 meter (24.96) and ninth in the 55 meter (7.18). Arenstein dominated the long jump with an impressive height of 19’10” to win.
The longer the race, the better the place for junior Luke Baumgardner. Following a fantastic cross country season, Baumgardner placed sixth in the 1600 meter (5:04.42) and third in the 3200 meter (12:11.31). Colin Samuels excelled in the medium distance, bolting to a fourth place in the 400 meter (56.55).
Wahpeton’s group effort was highlighted by a gold showing in the men’s 4x200 relay of Arenstein, DeVries, Mauch and Samuels. Their time of 1:39.73 was almost two seconds faster than Valley City and four seconds ahead of Red River. The 4x400 team of Mauch, Riley Schmit, Samuels and Joseph Gomez placed fourth at 3:57.03, one hundredth of a second behind third-place Devils Lake in a photo finish.
Freshman Talitha Benton (1:13.63) and senior Kilee Bladow (1:14.16) took 11th and 12th, respectively, in the women’s 400 meter. Bladow, a Northern State University commit, finished second in the high jump with a 4’9” leap.
Senior Quinn Bassingthwaite elevated her way to a first-place finish in pole vault at 9’0” to grab 10 points for the Lady Huskies. Freshman Galyha Lopez-Lee was runner-up in the shot put with a distance of nearly 31 feet. Sophomore Kennedy Polda took fifth with a triple jump north of 29 feet and 10th in the 55 meter dash with a time of 10.96.
Wahpeton returns to the track at 5 p.m. Friday, March 25 at Moorhead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.