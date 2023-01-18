Wahpeton bounces back vs. Bruins

Wahpeton sophomore forward Scout Woods was simply too strong for South, powering her way into the post for a team-high 23 points. Wahpeton improved to 5-4 on the season Tuesday, Jan. 17, following a 23-point home victory.
Tuesday’s Eastern Dakota Conference clash between Wahpeton and Fargo South provided an opportunity for both teams. The Lady Huskies entered the contest on a four-game losing streak, needing a bounce-back opponent after getting dragged by a who’s who of conference heavyweights. The Bruins arrived in Wahpeton searching for their first win, hoping to catch the Huskies on their back foot.
South came ready to play, grabbing a 14-6 lead out of the gates. The Lady Huskies eventually hit their stride to claim a convincing 80-57 win. Wahpeton scored 16 straight to close the first half on a 40-12 run, putting a slow start to bed as the offense began flowing.
McKena Koolmo, Scout Woods and Emma Bontjes combined to score 39-of-46 points for Wahpeton in the opening half, with Lataya Lunneborg adding seven. The trio complemented each other and spaced the floor to allow for isolation moves that put the Bruins in a blender.
“It puts us near the top (of the EDC) when all three of them are on,” Wahpeton Head Coach Brian Watson said. “When we’re running our offense and have some patience we’re a tough guard. If you take away Scout, then we have Emma. If you take away Emma, then we have McKena. If you try to take away all three of them, then you can add Lataya in there.”
Lunneborg (11 points) continues to break free from a meager offensive start to the season, dropping double-figure point totals in three of her last four games. South center Teigan Malo went crazy with 30 points and 11 boards, but Lunneborg briefly stopped the bleeding at the low block, swatting South at the halftime buzzer to give her team momentum heading into the locker room.
“There’s some things that Taya can do that people either don’t know about or just aren’t aware of,” Watson said. “When we’re able to run our offense and get her the ball in certain positions, she can score. She made a three-pointer tonight, which is something she’s very capable of doing. It’s just a matter of us going through our progressions. If we do that, she’s going to get more opportunities.”
Wahpeton’s shooting percentage typically hovers in the low 30s, but Tuesday’s 50% rate came by virtue of patience on the perimeter and focus from the Huskies’ forwards inside. Woods led the scoring front with 23 points, making all nine of her foul shots. Bontjes scored 22 and Koolmo 18, respectively.
“We made some good shots tonight. We made some threes and a lot of those were inside-out (looks) off the drive where we had our hands and feet ready, instead of just catching and throwing it up there,” Watson said. “It was a lot of patience on the offensive end and some transition stuff, too, that made for some easy baskets. There’s more options within our offense that we hardly ever get to, but tonight, we were able to get to them, win the game and shoot a better percentage by going deep into our offense.”
South’s lead faded fast when Wahpeton switched from a trapping press defense to 90 feet of man-to-man pressure. Countless floor burns and deflections in the passing lane caused issues for a young Bruins backcourt as Bontjes and Koolmo combined for seven steals.
“We wanted to do some things early in the game to apply full-court pressure, but we were kind of lazy and that allowed them to jump out to that lead,” Watson said. “Once we got into full-court man-to-man, we were able to apply that pressure. Amyah Max, Emma, McKena and Olivia Hansen did some good things out front on the ball. We still have some things to fix. We’re not going to fool ourselves by saying we played a great defensive game. We gotta work on our rotation, our help, guarding the hole — things like that.”
Production outside of the Huskies’ big three, plus Lunneborg, was noticeably lacking. Halle Miller and Abi Bronson were the only other players to score, logging three points each.
“Olivia can shoot from the outside, Amyah can shoot from the outside and get to the basket, so it’s a matter of the girls understanding ‘Hey, they’re gonna take this away, so let’s use this option.’ Let’s make ‘em play defense for 15 seconds of the shot clock, rather than just five seconds of the clock,” Watson said. “Once we figure that out and get comfortable doing that under pressure, we can be a decent basketball team. We did that for a half against Fargo Davies and then it just went out the window. It’s about putting it together for a whole basketball game.”
Wahpeton (5-4 overall, 5-5 EDC points) travels to Fargo North (4-5 overall, 5-4 EDC points) Friday, Jan. 20 to face the Spartans in what looks to be a pivotal game in the East Region playoff picture.
“We’re gonna play a team that can shoot it from the three-point line. They’re aggressive getting to the basket and they go to the offensive glass hard with their guards,” Watson said. “We’re gonna have to tighten the ship up a little bit here and figure out what we are on defense.”
