Wahpeton bounces back vs. Bruins
Lady Huskies senior guard McKena Koolmo slips between four Fargo South defenders on her way to the basket for two of her 18 points.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Tuesday’s Eastern Dakota Conference clash between Wahpeton and Fargo South provided an opportunity for both teams. The Lady Huskies entered the contest on a four-game losing streak, needing a bounce-back opponent after getting dragged by a who’s who of conference heavyweights. The Bruins arrived in Wahpeton searching for their first win, hoping to catch the Huskies on their back foot.

South came ready to play, grabbing a 14-6 lead out of the gates. The Lady Huskies eventually hit their stride to claim a convincing 80-57 win. Wahpeton scored 16 straight to close the first half on a 40-12 run, putting a slow start to bed as the offense began flowing.

Emma Bontjes lets a floater fly during Tuesday's game vs. Fargo South. The senior guard/forward scored a season-high 22 points.
Lataya Lunneborg is making teams think twice about leaving her open on the interior, upping her scoring average to nearly seven points per game. 
Wahpeton sophomore forward Scout Woods was simply too strong for South, powering her way into the post for a team-high 23 points. Wahpeton improved to 5-4 on the season Tuesday, Jan. 17, following a 23-point home victory.
Freshman guard Claire Langenwalter handles the basketball at the top of the key as Wahpeton uses the final minutes of Tuesday's game to give it's younger players some varsity time.
Amyah Max operated in a point guard capacity for stretches Tuesday, allowing McKena Koolmo ample scoring opportunities on the wings. 


