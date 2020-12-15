Wahpeton boys basketball falls in season opener

Senior guard Dez Munezero went off in the team's 116-84 loss against Fargo Davies. Munezero totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds in the game. 

 Justin Pierce • Daily News

The Wahpeton boys basketball team played like one of the most fast paced teams in the country, so fast paced that the final score ended up being 116-84 in favor of Fargo Davies on Monday, Dec. 14.

This score is a similar score that you'll see in professional basketball games. This was a Wahpeton team with smaller players that wanted to take advantage of a Fargo Davies team in transition. They did that on several occasions.

Wahpeton totaled 83 possessions in the game, which is much more than the average high school game.

"I thought we played exactly like I wanted us to offensively," Ralph said. "Defensively, we didn't get enough stops in transition."

This high scoring game included a good amount of high spots throughout the night. Tyler Tollefson totaled 36 points making 13 of 28 shots. He even made seven of 17 three-pointers on the night.

"Tyler is a good shooter, there's no fluke with that," Ralph said.

The Huskies were consistent from beyond the arc throughout the game, as they shot 36 percent from the field.

Ralph thought his team played like how they practiced for the last two weeks. Senior Guard Dez Munezero got a double-double, totaling 20 points and 10 rebounds. Munezero kept the tempo up throughout the game as he was chasing his own rebounds, pressing full-court off of the inbound and driving hard through the paint on layups. 

The lack of size hurt the Huskies in their season opener as they were out rebounded 53-32. They were a little shaken up after the game, as Munezero took a hard fall on his hip during the game. 

The Huskies face Fargo South at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17. The Huskies can pull off the win against a Fargo South team that also plays fast like the Huskies do. In last year's game, the Huskies had 73 possessions. Expect another fast paced game by two offensive high-powered teams.

Tags

Load comments