Wahpeton boys basketball returns to practice

On Monday, Nov. 30, The Wahpeton Huskies boys basketball team returned to practice to tip-off the 2020-21 winter sports season.
"It's really good to be back at practice," Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. "I think they're excited to be here... we just want to get going."
With the team's game schedule pushed back, the Huskies actually get a couple of additional practices. This can help shake the rust off as most of the players are coming off of their fall sports season along with Thanksgiving break. Ralph is looking for leadership from his players. They have seven returning players and six players who moved up to the varsity team.
The Huskies' offense this year will be more of a small ball lineup. The dribble-penetration will be a big part of their offense as they are willing to utilize players like Dez Munezero off the dribble. Ralph emphasized that he didn't want to rely on just three-point shooting. He does not see the team having much of a post-game with the players they will be running with on the floor.
Ralph said he is looking to see improvements on the defensive end.
"I think we've lost some of our identity a bit," Ralph said. "With our quickness along the perimeter, we should be able to keep guys out of the lane."
Senior guard Bridger Hansen emphasized how they need to play bigger than what they are used to.
"We are going to have to run a really good full court press and cause a lot of chaos on defense and shoot the ball well from the three point line," he said.
The Huskies face Fargo South at home for their season opener on Thursday, Dec. 17. The Huskies look to make the most of a delayed season.
