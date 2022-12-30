Wahpeton boys drop to 2-2 following Friday loss

Wahpeton senior shooting guard Caden Hockert lets a shot fly over the outstretched arms of Drew Hofstad. Hockert made a trio of triples Friday vs. Devils Lake. Unfortunately for Wahpeton, no other players connected from downtown in the conference loss.
The Devils Lake shooters were hot to begin Friday’s Eastern Dakota Conference boys basketball game in Wahpeton, digging the Huskies a 10-1 hole. Wahpeton would make several runs in the game — all of them futile — as the Firebirds claimed a 75-53 victory.
The Huskies were led by another bulky game in the paint from senior center Ethan Manock, who played bully ball all night long, closing with 17 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Manock operated more in the open court than he had in prior games, putting his head down and getting to the free-throw line for nine points.
Senior sharpshooter Caden Hockert scored 16 points and deposited three contested jumpers from deep. Hockert added three rebounds and two steals. He was the only Husky to make a three-pointer in the contest. Caden Kappes scored nine, Treyton Mauch eight, Jayden King two and Ted Monari one. Monari drew the start for Wahpeton, collecting an early steal and tipping several rebounds out to his teammates. Jackson Clooten split time with Monari, grabbing three rebounds off the bench.
Devils Lake was led by 22 points from Parker Brodina and 20 from Oliver Wirth. The Firebirds (2-3) host West Fargo Horace in their first game of 2023. The Huskies (2-2) will host West Fargo Sheyenne at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.