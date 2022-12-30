Wahpeton boys drop to 2-2 following Friday loss
Wahpeton posts Ted Monari (left) and Ethan Manock strategize during a Devils Lake trip to the free-throw line. 

The Devils Lake shooters were hot to begin Friday’s Eastern Dakota Conference boys basketball game in Wahpeton, digging the Huskies a 10-1 hole. Wahpeton would make several runs in the game — all of them futile — as the Firebirds claimed a 75-53 victory.

The Huskies were led by another bulky game in the paint from senior center Ethan Manock, who played bully ball all night long, closing with 17 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Manock operated more in the open court than he had in prior games, putting his head down and getting to the free-throw line for nine points.

Wahpeton senior shooting guard Caden Hockert lets a shot fly over the outstretched arms of Drew Hofstad. Hockert made a trio of triples Friday vs. Devils Lake. Unfortunately for Wahpeton, no other players connected from downtown in the conference loss.


