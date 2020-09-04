The Wahpeton Tennis team earned their first conference win over West Fargo. This win, achieved Thursday, Sept. 3, is historic because this is the first conference win for the Huskies since head coach Amanda Lunsetter joined the team in 2012.
The Huskies defeated the Packers 6-3 with the biggest difference for the Huskies was sweeping all three of their doubles matches. Their singles matches were key as Alex Comings and Andrew Withuski won in two sets while Douglass Burvee’s three-set winner was ultimately the difference-maker for the Huskies.
“Tonight the guys learned how to win, which is something that can only truly be learned through tough competition,” Lunsetter said. “They've been working hard putting in overtime, and they most definitely earned this evening's win.”
The Huskies face Fargo North at home in their next meet on Thursday, Sept. 10. They look to gain more momentum and win their second straight meet.
