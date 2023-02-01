Wahpeton breaks single-game scoring record

Scout Woods (left) and Amyah Max strategize during a Valley City free throw in the first half. Whatever the pair discussed defensively, it worked wonders for Wahpeton in a stingy second half where they surrendered just 26 points.
The Wahpeton Lady Huskies set a new program record for points Tuesday, Jan. 31, during an 89-65 win over Valley City. Wahpeton previously set the scoring record at 88 points last season, also in a regular season home game vs. Valley City.
Scout Woods scored a career-high 32 points, accompanied by 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals. The monstrous double-double came on 50% shooting and a perfect 10-for-10 mark at the free-throw line. Woods routinely took rebounds the length of the court, backing the Hi-Liners into the restricted area and running them over for several three-point plays.
“Last year, it was easy for me to just drive and score. This year, I had to have a couple more tricks in my bag, because (teams) knew it would be a charge if I just went in,” Woods said. “I just tried to make space to get an easy layup.”
The sophomore had defenders tilting in transition with in-and-out dribbles, bringing an unstoppable blend of strength and speed to the Wahpeton offense. Woods drove into Tesa Olson, finishing through contact with 12:30 left in the game to give Wahpeton a 53-51 lead. The pivotal play stuck the Hi-Liner star with her fourth foul, sending Olson to the bench and leaving Valley City without its top defender, who averages more than three steals per game.
Moments later, Lataya Lunneborg stole the inbounds pass and dumped it to Halle Miller underneath to hand Wahpeton a 60-51 lead. The Lady Huskies never looked back, outscoring Valley City 50-26 in the final half.
“We need to play that way. We have the ability to apply some full-court pressure, anticipate and get some steals,” Wahpeton Head Coach Brian Watson said. “It was nice to see us get the lead, stretch out the lead and not let them come back.”
McKena Koolmo kept her senior surge alive following a 36-point outburst Friday at West Fargo Horace, racking up 25 points and six boards. Koolmo danced through the defense with grace and precision, drawing multiple hip checks and converting 10-of-11 foul shots.
Koolmo attributed her recent uptick in scoring to a sense of urgency in the fastbreak and in the Wahpeton offense as a whole.
“It’s just realizing that we have to move faster. When they score, we have to get the ball out of bounds and push it up. They can’t guard us when we’re pushing it,” Koolmo said. “They’re not getting back fast enough, and we’re such a smaller team that it’s better for us to move quicker.”
The play of the night came midway through the first half. Wahpeton was inbounding the ball on the baseline with one second remaining on the shot clock. Emma Bontjes heaved the ball to Koolmo at the top of the key and the senior banked home a shot from 32 feet to give the Lady Huskies a 21-17 lead. Koolmo closed the half with 18 points.
“That wasn’t even the play, but there was one second and I just chucked it up there. I don’t know what to say, it just went in,” Koolmo said.
Lunneborg closed with eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks. The sophomore center shared the ball on offense, something the Lady Huskies used to escape from a 39-39 halftime score.
“As the season comes along, we’re running our offense better, we’re finding girls and making some really good passes,” Watson said. “Whether we finish those (shots) or not is a different story, but at least we’re seeing them. If we continue to do that, later on, when we really need to finish those — I think we’re going to.”
Claire Langenwalter, Amyah Max, Bontjes and Miller all recorded at least one steal.
“Whatever switch went on, we were able to make the adjustment and now we’re flying around,” Watson said. “We went through just about every defense until we found one to stick and give us that momentum. Once we found that, then we started to get steals on the backside and anticipating like we should’ve been in the first half, instead of just letting them catch it.”
Wahpeton pulled its starters with two minutes remaining. That’s when Langenwalter whipped a 70-foot pass to Adi Dodge for a layup and Galyha Lopez scored the game’s final two points on a rebound layup, setting a new single-game scoring mark.
Brooke Eggeromont beat up on the home team at the low block, leading the Hi-Liners with 33 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Carly Goven finished with 10 points and Olson closed with nine points, seven rebounds and four steals.
The Lady Huskies (9-5, 8-7 EDC PTS) travel to Fargo Shanley (8-6, 8-6 EDC PTS) Friday, Feb. 3, for a conference showdown with playoff implications looming large.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.