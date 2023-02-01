Wahpeton breaks single-game scoring record
Introducing the single-game scoring leaders of the Wahpeton girls basketball program. Pictured from left: Brooklyn Smith, Sienna Fobb, Cambri Mauch, Leah DeVries, Halle Miller, Abi Bronson, Amyah Max, Emma Bontjes, McKena Koolmo, Lataya Lunneborg, Olivia Hansen, Claire Langenwalter, Scout Woods, Galyha Lopez, Skylie Pulskamp and Adi Dodge.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

The Wahpeton Lady Huskies set a new program record for points Tuesday, Jan. 31, during an 89-65 win over Valley City. Wahpeton previously set the scoring record at 88 points last season, also in a regular season home game vs. Valley City.

Scout Woods scored a career-high 32 points, accompanied by 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals. The monstrous double-double came on 50% shooting and a perfect 10-for-10 mark at the free-throw line. Woods routinely took rebounds the length of the court, backing the Hi-Liners into the restricted area and running them over for several three-point plays.

Scout Woods gets out in transition, challenging the Valley City defense to stop her, something the Hi-Liners could not do during Woods’ career scoring night Tuesday, Jan. 31.
McKena Koolmo has the keys to the Wahpeton offense. The senior point guard is driving up her point totals and driving the Lady Huskies up the Eastern Dakota Conference standings. 
Emma Bontjes (left) and Lataya Lunneborg combined for 13 rebounds and four steals, spearheading the low-post defense of the Wahpeton Lady Huskies. 
Scout Woods (left) and Amyah Max strategize during a Valley City free throw in the first half. Whatever the pair discussed defensively, it worked wonders for Wahpeton in a stingy second half where they surrendered just 26 points.


Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 