Taking on the No. 1 team in the state is always a tall order and Wahpeton got a glimpse of why Hillsboro-Central Valley, North Dakota, is atop the polls on Friday, Sept. 27. The Burros took it to the Huskies in Wahpeton, claiming a 54-0 victory.
“They’ve got athletes all over the field and I would say they have some men on the field,” Wahpeton coach Wade Gilbertson said. “You can tell they’ve played together for a few years and they’re well coached. They definitely deserve the No. 1 ranking, that’s for sure.”
Wahpeton had multiple strong drives, but couldn’t find a way to finish.
“It was nice to see our offense get into a rhythm,” Gilbertson said. “That’s what I thought we were able to accomplish. It’s been a few games since our offense had a little bit of a rhythm. It was really nice to see that.”
One reason the Huskies had success moving the ball was Dez Munezero. The junior continued to carry the load at running back, ending the day with a team-high 63 yards. Wahp’s workhorse showed his versatility by not only making guys miss, but by lowering the shoulder as well.
“I was happy with the way Dez was running with power,” Gilbertson said. “The first couple runs of the night he didn’t really run with power, but we talked to him about it a little bit and I was really impressed with the way he finished off those runs.”
The closest the Huskies came to scoring was in the second quarter. A big play by Isaac Wohlers came up just short of the endzone and would’ve given Wahpeton four plays to get half a yard, but a high-low block brought them back to the 35. A touchdown would’ve made it a 13-6 game at the time.
“We had just driven the ball to the half-yard line and we were just about to punch it in on the next play. That moved us back and we couldn’t do a thing,” Gilbertson said. “That was a tough one. That could’ve been a big turning point in the game.”
Wahpeton’s defense also had multiple bright spots on the night, including a pair of forced turnovers. Wohlers picked off a pass and Logan Gjerdevig fell on a fumble.
“It was nice to see Isaac sit on that ball. I’m still convinced the quarterback didn’t see him at all as tall as Isaac is. Isaac went up and got the ball really nice, too,” Gilbertson said.
Wauker Spanel was another standout on defense. The linebacker was in on eight tackles, including the team’s only two sacks.
“Wauker’s been coming around,” Gilbertson said. “He’s one of those guys that started for us as a sophomore, but he got hurt and sat out his entire junior season. He decided to come back as a senior and he’s starting to slowly make his way back into the player that he was when he was a sophomore. That’s really nice to see.”
Wahpeton (0-5) hits the road to face Valley City, North Dakota, at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
“We’ve definitely got to go into Valley City on Friday night ready to go,” Gilbertson said.
Wahpeton Stat Leaders
Passing
Blake Schafer- 8-19 42 yds, 4 INTs
Hunter Wamre- 0-1
Rushing
Dez Munezero- 16 carries, 63 yds
Wamre- 2 carries, 2 yds
Receiving
Treyton Link- 3 catches, 24 yds
Isaac Wohlers- 4 catches, 20 yds
Defense
Wohlers- 2 solos, 2 assists, INT
Wauker Spanel- 4 solos, 4 assists, 2 sacks
Logan Gjerdevig- 2 solos, 2 assists, FR
