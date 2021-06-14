On Friday, June 11, Wahpeton’s Class B Legion team traveled to Lisbon for a doubleheader against Post 7. Wahpeton dropped the pair by scores of 2-1 and 6-4.
In the opening game, Post 20 lefthander Nick Zach pitched a complete game. In 7.1 innings, Zach struck out 9 batters, taking the loss as Post 7 scored the go ahead run on a close call at home plate in the eighth inning. We were aggressive on the basepaths, but several crucial baserunners were thrown out which took us out of some big run scoring opportunities.
In game two, Lisbon continued the momentum they built in extra innings from game one to the tune of six runs in the opening inning. Several walks, errors. and timely hitting allowed Lisbon to take the early lead off of starter Josiah Breuer. After the first inning, Breuer settled down on the hill, throwing three scoreless frames. He also had two hits and stole two bases as his team fought to come within two runs of the lead.
Wahpeton plays 6 p.m. Monday, June 14. at Oaks, North Dakota. A recap will be included in the Thursday, June 17 edition of the Daily News.
