With the playoffs closing in, Wahpeton needs every conference win they can get. The Huskies not only had to defeat the Grand Forks Central Knights in a tough road environment, but they had to beat them by more than the 11 points Wahpeton lost by in their last meeting.
The Huskies came through in the Tuesday, Feb. 18 showdown, downing the Knights 55-41.
“It was one that we needed,” Wahpeton coach Brian Watson said. “We need to pick up some wins here to see if we can move up in the standings to host a home play-in game.”
The visitors led 25-20 at halftime and kept their defense cranked up the rest of the night. Their offensive play also improved in the second period.
“We finally were able to really execute our offense when we needed to. We had a couple situations where we ran the shot clock down and were able to change up in the middle of a possession and get a decent shot,” Watson said. “In some games in the past in that situation, we’ve gotten a shot clock violation. I felt like our composure was pretty good throughout the game, especially in the second half. We got the stops that we needed when we needed them. It was just a good, all-around team performance.”
Wahpeton’s been seeking more balance in the scoring column throughout the year and they got it in their most recent outing. Three Huskies carried the load in double figures.
“We kind of always talk about how we need scoring from multiple people. It’s always nice when you have two or three in double figures and we feel like when we can get three girls in double figures, we have a pretty good chance of winning the game,” Watson said.
Jordyn Kahler led the way as usual with 18 points. She also led the rebounding effort with 14 boards to go along with a team-high four steals.
“She does a little bit of everything. When she’s scoring and rebounding the way that she does, we know that we have a pretty good chance of winning,” Watson said. “She’s collecting a lot of boards here and I think she’s going to move up the charts. She’s already second on the list in scoring and I know she’s going to move up in rebounding as well.”
McKenna Koolmo hit double digits once again in her strong freshman campaign. She sank a pair of triples on her way to 14 points in her first career varsity start.
“We did start McKenna Koolmo to maybe give us a little more offense and then help a little bit with our substitutions and rotations,” Watson said. “It kind of paid off and we’re happy with the way it turned out.”
Emily DeVries rounded out the trio of offensive difference makers with a dozen points. The senior forward knocked down both of the triples she put up.
“It was nice to see her score. She hit a 3-pointer early and I think that got her going,” Watson said. “She’s kind of battling a little bit of an injury right now and she’s kind of playing through it. I know it’s been difficult for her and it’s good to see her play well on the offensive end last night.”
Next up for WHS is a (3-15) 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 home battle with Fargo North.
“It’s another team that’s around us in the standings,” Watson said. “We went to double-overtime with them at their place and it’s a game that we need to win in order to continue to try to host that home play-in game.”
