Wahpeton ends 2020 with double-digit victory

The Wahpeton Huskies had a big road victory on Tuesday, Dec. 30 defeating Grand Forks Red River 80-66 to move to 3-2 on the season.
So far, the Huskies have the most wins in the conference (as of Dec. 30) and they look to pile on more. This team has shown tremendous strides this season and have been in line for some big victories along the way.
The Huskies totaled five players with at least 10 points. Dez Munezero had 20 points on 7-12 shooting and making all three of his three-point shots. This is the first time this season where a players totaled at elst six assists, rebounds and steals and that's what Munezero did. Tyler Tollefson had 17 points on 7-17 shooting and made 3-8 three-pointers. The team had 12 turnovers and there could be a case made that the team could have played even better than they actually did.
The team shot 12-22 from three-point range, which is a predominantly great shooting night any time you can shoot over 50 percent from the three-point line.
Bridger Hansen had 11 points on 4-6 shooting and had four rebounds and five assists. Jaxson Berdnt had 11 points and Carter Hoerer had 10 points.
The Huskies will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 5 against Grand Forks Central at home. The team is in for a tough matchup and a great test to start 2021.
