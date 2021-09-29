Wahpeton ends woes with home sweep

The Wahpeton Huskies volleyball team was winless in Eastern Dakota Conference play heading into their home match vs. Grand Forks Central Tuesday, Sept. 28. In fact, Wahpeton hadn’t won since Aug. 27 at the Bismarck Crossover. That all ended in a dominant sweep of the Knights by scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-18.
Wahpeton ended set one on a 14-5 run by doing a nice job getting touches at the net. The Huskies only recorded one total block in the match, but consistently deflected the volleyball, allowing Aiyana Allard to assist her teammates 26 times.
The bulk of Wahpeton’s set assists went to Kylie Storo and Christa Habiger, who finished with 10 and seven kills, respectively. Allard added nine kills on carefully crafted tip attacks which opened the door for her outside hitters to score on a number of power strikes in the sweep.
The second set was all Wahpeton to start, as the home team jumped ahead 10-3. Allard’s push scores caught Central off guard, softening up the middle of their defense and giving Emma Bontjes the opportunity to deposit some kills of her own. Wahpeton led 21-8, but Central pushed back with a 7-2 run. Habiger and Sidnie Pulskamp answered that rally with a pair of kills for a 10-point Wahpeton win that carried over into a stress-free set three.
Allard recorded three aces and Amber Sargent added two.
Head Coach Addie Vancura was not immediately available for comment following the game.
