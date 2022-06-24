Wahpeton extends shutout streak to 24 innings

Wahpeton Post 20 hasn’t allowed a run in 24 innings. The team’s 7-0 road win Tuesday, June 21 vs. the Fargo Bombers, marked its third consecutive shutout. Jayden King and Nick Zach presented a lefty nightmare on the mound, combining for seven innings of three-hit baseball and 10 strikeouts.
King has been a revelation, allowing one earned run across 23.2 innings pitched for a 0.29 ERA. Opposing teams have generated a minuscule .114 batting average off the ace. He’s struck out 36 hitters and limited hard contact, resulting in a .209 batting average on balls in play.
Zach has surrendered just two earned runs in his last nine innings, lowering his ERA to 3.85 in the process. His ability to start and provide long relief adds a potent wrinkle to the Wahpeton rotation.
Caden Kappes stole two bags to reach 25 on the season. Seven different batters tallied one hit for Post 20, with RBIs coming from Kappes, King, Tori Uhlich, Jackson Fliflet and Caden Hockert.
Wahpeton also won the first game of the afternoon vs. the Bombers, 6-0. Hockert provided 5.1 shutout innings, striking out five, walking two and allowing three hits. Josiah Hofman hit his first homer of the season and Riley Thimjon and Gavin Schroeder both tallied two hits.
Wahpeton (13-1) competes in a five-team tournament Friday and Saturday in Perham, Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.