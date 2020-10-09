Wahpeton falls flat against Kindred

After a big win last week, Wahpeton fell to Kindred Friday night, Oct. 9, with a 39-18 loss on the road.
The Huskies could have won this game. They were getting big defensive stops and forcing Kindred to fumble multiple times in Huskies territory.
Blake Schafer was slinging the football as he was controlling the pace of the game throughout the first half. The Huskies were even up 12-6 until a late second quarter touchdown by Kindred made it 13-12 at halftime. That last touchdown at the end of the first half by Kindred changed the whole game.
If the team keeps a lead going into the second half, it changed the game plan for both teams and puts Kindred in a spot where they are playing catch-up ball against a Wahpeton team with high confidence.
In the second half, it was all Kindred as they went on a 26-6 run and ran all over the Huskies. The offense did not take advantage like it could in the first half because the Vikings found the Huskies hole in the running game.
Schafer had to run the offense with a sense of urgency and had Caden Kappes, Colin Samuels and Dez Munezero as big time targets down the stretch.
The problem with the Huskies all night was that they could not convert on big fourth downs near the red zone. They were all over the Viking defense for what seemed like most of the night.
The Vikings got big third down stops when they had to pushing the offense of the Huskies to figure out what to do situationally on 4th down. This was a very competitive contest until the fourth quarter. It would have been a huge win for Wahpeton and they came up just short. This was a game to remember for Wahpeton as they are going to remember this feeling, just like they did against Hillsboro.
Next Friday, Oct. 16, they will retire North Dakota State University Bison legend and former Wahpeton football player Ryan Smith’s jersey when they play against Devils Lake. The Huskies have played spectacular at home this year and can come back from this loss next week with a big conference matchup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.