Wahpeton falls in four sets to Fargo South

Since the start of the season, Wahpeton improved tremendously. They went from getting swept by Fargo South at the beginning of the season, to nearly forcing a fifth set Thursday, Oct. 1.
This team has gone through a lot. They played their second game and only practiced three times since being quarantined. The team started off slow dropping the first two sets 25-16 and 25-9. The Huskies took the third set 25-19 forcing a fourth set as Fargo South was just too much for Wahpeton as they won the fourth set 25-22 in thrilling fashion.
The great thing about this team is that they are not giving up. Leaders like Kylie Storo and Haley Manson are stepping up in big moments when their team needs them. Storo had 9 kills and 19 digs, which led the team in both categories. Haley Manson led the team with 17 assists. Lexie Sargent and Lidia Motl were big contributions on the defensive end with 17 kills each.
This team has gone through so much since the beginning of the season. Winning this game would have unleashed a ton of momentum for this team moving forward. This team will get their chance at victory sooner than later. They have come so close against Devils Lake and against Fargo South.
Having everyone back and healthy is big for this team and it should be a shift in the right direction moving forward. They will face Red River on Monday, Oct. 5.
