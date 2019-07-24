Topping a team multiple times is never an easy feat. Wahpeton came into their Tuesday, July 23 East Region Play-In Game with a 4-0 record against Casselton, North Dakota.
Needing a win to keep the season alive, Post 20 fell short of making it five in a row as the Haymakers came away with a 6-4 victory in Valley City, North Dakota.
“We fought hard today. It just wasn’t our day. It’s not for lack of effort, that’s for sure,” Wahpeton coach Kelly McNary said. “When you play a team that’s pretty close to your caliber and you beat them four times already, something’s got to give sometimes. It’s tough to beat a team like that five times, because we’re pretty even.”
Trailing by four runs in the bottom of the final inning, Wahpeton’s bats came alive. Jake Uhlich scored on an error and Nick Bronson cut the lead to a pair of runs with an RBI base knock to left. Post 20 had bases loaded (with the tying run on second and the winning run on first) with one out, but the final two batters couldn’t find a way to bring them in.
“We’re just one gapper away from playing this afternoon. That’s what baseball is. A lot of close things seem to happen in a close game. Shoulda, coulda, woulda-type stuff,” McNary said. “It seems like a couple breaks here and there went against us, but our kids battled hard throughout seven innings. I’m proud to say they went down fighting.”
Prior to the rally, the other two Wahp runs came off an Isaac Loosmore single and a Uhlich double. Loosmore’s hit was to the third baseman and Trenton Dufner rounded third thinking the hit was through the infield. His speed along with an off-target throw allowed him to make it home.
Bryce Schmit took the hill in his final outing as a Wahpeton athlete. He did all he could to keep Casselton in check, but the defense had five errors on the day. With three of the four starting infielders out of the defensive lineup, only one of the Haymakers’ six runs were earned.
“Schmit pitched pretty well,” McNary said. “We didn’t have the defensive support that we needed for him early on in the game. We gave up some runs here and there.”
Loosmore tossed the final inning when Schmit hit his pitch limit.
Pending any super seniors next year, Wahpeton will lose seven seniors.
“We’re certainly glad these guys stuck with us. Even Ty Wixo, who couldn’t play, was right there keeping stats for us and cheering the guys on. It’s a good senior group,” McNary said. “We certainly hope we can get some super seniors out of there somewhere, but right now’s not the time to talk about it. We’re going to talk about all the effort they’ve given us over the years.”
Post 20 ends the year with a record of 14-24.
“It was a tough season no doubt, but I thought we saw some good things happen throughout our season,” McNary said. “We built on some things throughout the season, but it wasn’t our day today.”
