Wahpeton falls to EDC leaders, Davies and Red River

Joseph Gomez (center) pulled down five rebounds across 14 minutes against Fargo Davies.

Wahpeton has slid down the Eastern Dakota Conference standings since its 2-0 start to the season, losing four of five with a key win against West Fargo Sheyenne in the middle of that stretch.

The Huskies dropped a home game Tuesday, Jan. 10, an 81-62 loss at the hands of Grand Forks Red River. Wahpeton then hosted Fargo Davies on Friday, Jan. 13, losing to the Eagles by a score of 85-51.

Ethan Manock plows over a Roughriders forward on the baseline. 


