Wahpeton falls to EDC leaders, Davies and Red River

Wahpeton has slid down the Eastern Dakota Conference standings since its 2-0 start to the season, losing four of five with a key win against West Fargo Sheyenne in the middle of that stretch.
The Huskies dropped a home game Tuesday, Jan. 10, an 81-62 loss at the hands of Grand Forks Red River. Wahpeton then hosted Fargo Davies on Friday, Jan. 13, losing to the Eagles by a score of 85-51.
Wahpeton was within seven points of Red River with under 10 minutes remaining in the game. The 19-point win wasn’t truly indicative of how close the game stayed for long stretches. Reis Rowenkamp scored 28 points and Pearce Parks put up 21 to lead the Roughriders.
“We had a rough start to the game, I think we were down 1-10, but we battled after that,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “It was a nine-point game with about five minutes to go. We need to score a little bit more, but we just didn’t make a play when we needed to.”
Ethan Manock throws one down vs. Grand Forks Red River. The @WHSHuskies senior closed with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Caden Hockert (20 points), Jackson Clooten (11 points, nine rebounds) and Ethan Manock (10 points, 12 rebounds) scored in double figures for Wahpeton. Caden Kappes scored nine points and dished out a game-high six assists. Kappes ranks fourth in the EDC with 3.5 assists per game.
Clooten’s scoring output marked a season high for the senior. The 6-foot-4 post led all players with four offensive rebounds.
“Our kids really played hard. I thought our big guys inside, Ethan and Jackson, both rebounded the basketball well.”
Manock posted 11 points and six rebounds vs. Davies. Treyton Mauch scored 10, Hockert eight, Kappes seven and Ted Monari four. Mason Klabo dropped 24 points, Raymond Brown 17, Alpha Camara 15 and Dan Yorke 11. Brown added 10 rebounds to record a double-double. Davies won the turnover battle, 26-8, stealing the basketball away from the Huskies 19 times.
Friday’s game vs. Klabo (27.5 ppg) and the Eagles counted for two points in the standings, as Davies improved to 10-1 in the EDC and Wahpeton fell to 3-6. The middle of the conference is muddied with .500 records and Wahpeton has yet to play the two teams directly ahead of them, Fargo South and West Fargo.
Wahpeton travels to Fargo South at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
