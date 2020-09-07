The Wahpeton High School football team started with a unique senior night. Typically, senior night happens before the last home game of the season. Due to the uncertainty with future games because of the coronavirus, the team hosted their senior night Friday, Sept. 4. They honored all five of their seniors as they begin the final season of their high school football career.
Wahpeton fell 22-20 in overtime but had a solid start to the game. Their defense locked down Hazen in the first half and seemed unstoppable on defense as they only allowed nine passing yards in the first half. Despite the ground game being the only form of production for the Bison in the second half, they got two touchdowns in the second half and gave the ball to the Huskies with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Huskies tied it with a Blake Schafer quarterback sneak. They had a chance to take the lead with 40 seconds left on the two-point conversion, but failed to convert. Schafer up to that point had two big red zone mistakes in the second half as he threw two second-half interceptions but that didn’t faze him on the final drive.
“To be able to get past that as a leader and as a quarterback, that’s a huge deal,” head coach Wade Gilbertson said.
Schafer is a second-year starter and only a junior. Gilbertson said that his confidence and leadership has grown each game. It’ll continue to do so as they’re only two games into the season.
The Bison scored on the first drive of overtime and converted on the two-point conversion. The Huskies went down and scored in overtime but failing on the two-point conversion. Coach Gilbertson had a lot to say about the atmosphere for their home opener.
“It was a great crowd,” Gilbertson said. "It was a great atmosphere, a really good football game. I’m at a loss for words. To lose the way that we did, it was tough on the kids.”
The Wahpeton Huskies fall to 0-2 and look to get back on a winning slate as they face Beulah next. The Huskies look to avoid an 0-3 start to the season.
