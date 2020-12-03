Wahpeton football announces team awards

Wahpeton football announced their team awards from the 2020 high school season. Here are the following award winners from this past season:
Ernest Beaumont Award - Treyton Link.
The Ernest Beaumont Award has been given out to the football program since 1945. This award is named after Wahpeton graduate and veteran Ernest Beaumont, who was killed in 1944 at age 19. This award is based on leadership, athletic ability and scholastic ability. It was established by the U.S. Navy 57th Battalion pre-flight school in 1945 to be given to a football player who possesses the same attributes.
Burlsworth Character Award - Colin Samuels.
The Burlsworth Character Award is based on character, scholastic ability, sportsmanship, and morality. This is a national award given in college and high school. This award is named after Brandon Burlsworth, a walk on football player at Arkansas, and is based off the way he lived his life.
Lance Sannes Award - Logan Gjerdevig.
This award has been given out by the football program since 2006 and is named after Wahpeton graduate and former University of Minnesota Gopher football player. This award is based on his attributes as a Huskie football player. This is given to an offensive lineman, based on coachability, attitude, and team spirit.
Offensive MVP - Blake Schafer.
Defensive MVP - Caden Kappes.
Most Improved - Beau Arenstein.
Special Teams MVP - Caden Kappes.
Scout Offensive Player of the year - Brett Goltz & McKade Picken.
Scout Defensive Player of the year- Jacob Berndt.
Kappes walks away with the most awards given out by the team. He was also named to first-team all state in Division AA by the North Dakota High School Coaches’ Association.
