Wahpeton football falls short in season finale

Wahpeton football has endured so much misfortune this season after falling to Central Cass 32-30. They finished the season Saturday, Oct. 24 with a 1-7 record and lose their second consecutive game by two points or less.
Wahpeton started off the weekend game with a big touchdown reception by Dez Munezero to put the Huskies up 8-0 after their second drive. Right after Central Cass came back down with a touchdown of their own, Wahpeton's Colin Samuels got a 64-yard reception for the Huskies as they went into the locker room with a 14-12 lead at half.
The third quarter was all Huskies as Dez Munezero had a interception returned it 51 yards for a touchdown. After a Central Cass touchdown. Tori Uhlich got on the scoreboard himself with a big touchdown reception giving the Huskies a 30-18 lead headed into the fourth.
The Huskies did not score at all in the fourth quarter and had Central Cass on the ropes until they drove down the field with 38 seconds left to tie the game at 30. Central Cass went for the 2-point conversion to win the game as it deflected off of a Wahpeton defenders' hands and landed into the hands of a Central Cass receiver. With time still to spare, Quarterback Blake Schafer did everything to keep the team in it as he was picked off on the final drive to end their season for Wahpeton.
Quarterback Blake Schafer was 23 for 38 passing for 244 yards and three touchdowns. Colin Samuels had himself a day with seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Dez Munezero had one offensive and defensive touchdown on the day as he totaled six tackles and a pick-six on defense while getting five catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on the offensive end.
It is a tough loss especially for the five Huskies graduating in the spring. Head coach Wade Gilbertson went on to mention what that class meant to him.
"I look at those young men who stuck it out with us for four years and I'm so proud of them," Gilbertson said. "I can't say enough about what they mean to me and our program."
The Huskies blew a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter and loss their third game of the season decided by two points or less. There were players who were missing the game because of illness which means the team only dressed 20 players for their game.
"We had a number of guys who didn't play a lot of snaps for us on defense throughout the year who produced for us and I think that just shows what we are doing as a staff and as a program to train these kids to be ready to play," Gilbertson said.
The Huskies were 1-3 in games decided by two or less points this season. A big thing Gilbertson emphasized was learning how to win.
"You can play in as many of those close games as you want ... but it is an enormous deal to learn how to win as a group of players and as a group of players and as a coaching staff too," he said.
Despite finishing in last place in their conference, the team has a solid foundation for next year, including returning multiple players who have played in 18 varsity games throughout their career. The team has a chance to go on a big run next season and turn some of these close losses into wins.
