Wahpeton football falls to Hillsboro

On Friday, Sept. 25, Wahpeton fell to Hillsboro 41-14, dropping a fourth consecutive game to start the season. The score does not tell the whole story. The Wahpeton offense matched up with Hillsboro's offense really well. Hillsboro had 404 yards of total offense while Wahpeton totaled 342 yards.
The biggest problem for the Huskies all night was allowing big plays from the opposition. The Huskies almost doubled Hillsboro's time of possession and could not overcome being on offense for so long. Thirty-two minutes of possession time is almost three quarters of the game with the ball. Scoring 14 points is disappointing, but everything else about their offense that night was clicking.
Quarterback Blake Schafer had 338 yards of total offense while wide receiver Caden Kappes hauled in 12 catches for 150 yards and one touchdown. The sophomore receiver got his catches in when needed and kept plenty of drives alive.
The defense's biggest problem all season was the run game. There was plenty of times this year where the defense allowed 100 or more yards on the ground, and this was one of those games. The Huskies allowed 192 yards on the ground and 212 passing yards in the air. This offense was moving down the field too quick for the Huskies as they could not hang throughout the game. The second quarter was costly as they allowed 20 of the 41 total points in that quarter alone.
The Huskies are expected to have their hands full when they face Valley City at home Friday, Oct. 2. This team cannot afford to fall to 0-5 and drop a second consecutive conference game if they want to keep their season alive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.