Even though it was the final game of the regular season, Wahpeton treated their finale as a playoff battle. A win would have the Huskies hosting their Eastern Dakota Conference play-in game and a loss would put them on the road for a chance to make the EDC Tournament.
Wahp came through in the Thursday, Feb. 27 bout, topping Fargo South on the road by a score of 69-62.
“It’s always is kind of nerve-racking when you have to win a game in order to get something out of it. You never know what the girls are thinking about or whatever, but I think they just went out and played,” Wahpeton coach Brian Watson said. “I’m really happy with the way we played offensively and defensively. I’m just happy with the way each girl is owning their own role and playing to their ability and not trying to do extra. It’s just another good team win.”
Just like in the Huskies’ other best showings of the season, multiple players were pulling their weight in the scoring column. Four Wahpeton players were in double digits with Jordyn Kahler pouring in a team-high 21 points. Haley Kjar notched 14, Emily DeVries followed with a dozen and McKenna Koolmo rounded out the scoring quartet with 11.
“On the offensive side, balanced scoring (was the key). We had four in double figures, which I think we’ve had one other time this year,” Watson said.
The Bruins had the opposite of a balanced attack with Adie Wagner dropping 27. Only one other South player notched at least 10 on the night.
“We kind of expect her to do what she does, which is fine, and we were able to not let anybody else really contribute,” Watson said. “They have some guards that can score and we were able to contain them. It was just an all-around team effort both offensively and defensively.”
Wahpeton led by eight at halftime, but the hosts came out hot to start the second half. After the Bruins took the lead, the Huskies swiped all the momentum back with three triples in a row. Kahler had two of them and Kjar knocked down the other one.
“It’s a game of runs,” Watson said. “They went on their run early in the second half and they were able to play well in the first five minutes and we weren’t playing so well, but we took a timeout and talked about it and were able to get our composure back to execute on the offensive end.”
The Huskies (5-16) are the eighth seed and will host the Grand Forks Central Knights at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Wahpeton and their upcoming foes split in the regular season.
“We’re playing to continue our season and get into the EDC Tournament,” Watson said. “We’ve earned the right to play at home, which is great, but now we have to go out and play another game. If we can continue to play like we have down the stretch, good things can happen for us.”
