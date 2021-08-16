The 2021 girls golf season started out very well for the Huskies at Valley City with a fifth place team finish and a second place individual finish for Anaka Lysne.
Lysne was solid from the tee to the green and finished in second place with a 10-over par 80. She ended her front nine with a nice birdie on No. 9 and had an opportunity for another birdie on her last hole but her putt just slid by. She has really increased her length off the tee and that has allowed her to get to some par five’s in two and have an opportunity for birdie several times per round. It’s just the first tournament but we’re definitely excited about Lysne’s first round.
Scout Woods started off her ninth-grade season with a 99. Woods’ low round last year was 100 so it was a great way to begin her season. Woods took lessons from a professional over the summer and has seen some improvement in her ball striking. She’s still a work in progress but it was good to see her play well to start the season.
Junior Lily Anderson also put up a good score for us with a 101. Anderson doesn’t have a lot of distance off the tee, but she’s gotten more consistent with hitting fairways and just needs a little work on her game around the greens. We were very pleased with Anderson’s play and her score was important to our team finish.
Wahpeton’s next tournament is the East/West Classic at Jamestown Country Club, held Aug. 16-17.
