Day one of the 2020 state tournament was ruled by 20-30 mph winds out of the northwest and rock hard greens that were lightning quick. As a group, our putting was really a sore spot in our game, but the girls battled and made the best scores they could throughout the round. As a coach, I was pleased with how the girls responded with better scores on the back nine after really struggling at the start.
Anaka Lysne shot a solid 83 and is currently in a tie for 13th place. Lysne started the day with a double bogey on hole no. 6 and then immediately bounced back with a good birdie on hole no. 7 that got her going. Like all the girls, Lysne had a little trouble with the speed of the greens but her driver was as good as it’s been and her approach shots were excellent too. She finished up her round with a par on 5 of her last eight holes.
Halle Miller also had a rough start to her round with a quadruple bogey on no. 6 but then proceeded to play very good golf to finish out her round. Miller was bombing her driver off the tee and that helped her into position to get closer to the hole with her approach shots. She had some tough luck putting, but for the most part was very solid from tee to green.
Madison Bohn had four pars on the day and did a nice job on the back nine of keeping her ball in the fairway or hit great recovery shots to get into position for a par or bogey. Bohn hit a great tee shot on no. 3 and made two excellent putts on the slick greens for a nice par.
Lily Anderson reached a career milestone by coming in under 100 for the first time in her varsity career. Anderson had 3 pars on the day and did a fantastic job of managing the golf course and keeping herself in position to make a good shot. She had a nice stretch on the back nine where she parred 2 in a row and then made a good 4 on a par 3 after missing the green with her tee shot.
McKena Koolmo and Scout Woods had a little trouble today on the course. We saw them have some good holes, but also had some stretches where they just couldn’t seem to get out of trouble. Both will play much better tomorrow after seeing the course for two days in a row.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.