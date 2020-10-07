Wahpeton girls golf finishes ninth at state tournament

The Huskies finished up the 2020 season with a ninth place finish at the state tournament in Minot. As a group we had contributions from everyone and saw some personal bests. We were hoping to move up the leaderboard but once you get to the state tournament the competition is always very good and one or two strokes can be the difference.
Anaka Lysne played her best golf of the season at the state tournament. Conditions were very difficult with 30 mile per hour winds and lightning fast greens and Anaka did an excellent job hitting fairways and greens. She was 13th after day one and at one point had moved into 10th place and ended up finishing 11th. She was disappointed in missing the top 10 by one shot, but Anaka is such a competitor that she will come back even better for her senior season.
Madison Bohn struck the ball as well as she has all year and unfortunately didn’t get rewarded a lot of times for her excellent play. She hit many great shots but at times ended up in awkward positions on the greens that led to some very difficult downhill and sidehill putts. Madison has been a great leader for our young team with her play and her leadership on and off the golf course and she will truly be missed by our golf program.
Halle Miller showed her ability to pound the ball off the tee box and had many opportunities for par throughout her two rounds. Halle had some trouble with her approach shots into the greens and that led to some very difficult putts. Halle had a very forgettable state tournament last year and I think that experience helped her out over the course of the two days of this year’s state tournament. She is going to be a top player for the Huskies the next four years and her experience is going to pay off with better scores.
McKena Koolmo has struggled for the past couple weeks but she ended her state tournament with a nice 95. McKena has one of the best golf swings on the team and is still learning the game. With some offseason work on her short game and putting she will be one of our top players for the next two years.
My goal for Lily Anderson this season was for her to finally break 100 and she did that on day one of the state tournament. Day two she shot a 102 but combined with her 97 on Monday she had a two day total of 199 so her average was under 100 for the state tournament. Lily did a great job managing the golf course and avoided the big scores that have hurt her game.
Eighth grader Scout Woods competed hard in her first state tournament and ended the second day five strokes ahead of day one. Scout has learned a lot about the game of golf and we are excited to see what she will do in the upcoming years for our team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.