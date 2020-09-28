Wahpeton girls golf qualifies for state

On Monday, Sept. 28, the Huskies qualified for the state tournament for the second straight year with a very good 377 at Grand Forks Country Club. The wind and cool temperatures were definitely a factor in their scores and typically G.F.C.C. is one of the more difficult golf courses that the team plays.
Our two leaders all season, Madison Bohn and Anaka Lysne, really stepped up their games and led the team to a fifth place finish. Madison had a birdie on the front nine on the sixth hole and she also birdied Hole 10. She really was solid off the tee and had her short game working despite some bad luck with a lipout and a perfect bunker shot that nearly stopped at the hole, then caught the ridge and rolled off to the fringe.
Lysne was her solid self Monday, making eight pars and one birdie. Lysne drove the ball very well and her short game and putting were very good. The greens weren’t as fast as they were last week at G.F.C.C. and Lysne did a great job of adjusting to the speed. She made a great approach on hole six and left herself with a nice three-footer for a birdie.
McKena Koolmo had a rough start to her day, going out in 55 but regained her composure and finished strong to post a 48 on the back 9. Koolmo ended her back nine with four bogeys and one par, which was crucial to our team's success. I tell the girls all the time that they get to start over on every shot and McKena did a nice job on her last eight holes to come through for our team.
Scout Woods played her best round of the year in difficult conditions. Scout recorded two pars and after a rough start on arguably two of most difficult holes at G.F.C.C., she managed the course pretty well. She has struggled off the tee and midway through her round she found a groove and managed to gain some distance off the tee. Scout is learning the game and all of the nuances of playing competitive golf and it was exciting for Wahpeton to see Scout come through for a top four score.
Halle Miller had an uncharacteristically high round, but she was also in position several times to put up a good score on a hole but fell victim to a three putt or a difficult bunker shot that derailed her round. Miller has been solid all year and we’re positive she will bounce back next week at the state tournament.
Lily Anderson was back in the lineup after a two-week absence and played a decent round for not being able to play or practice with the team for two weeks. She started out with a nice par on her first hole but a couple holes got the best of her. With a few days back on the course, Anderson will be ready to go next week.
The Huskies will be headed North Dakota state golf tournament. It will be held at Souris Valley Golf Course in Minot, North Dakota, on Monday, Oct. 5-Tuesday, Oct. 6.
