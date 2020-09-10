Wahpeton Girls' Golf takes third at Grand Forks Red River Invitational

The Huskies' girls golf team had one of the best scores that they have had in school history. On Wednesday, they shot 350 as a team and placed third at the Grand Forks Red River Invitational. The team in the individual qualifier also had three golfers qualify for the state tournament.
Senior Madison Bohn placed fourth and and qualified for the state tournament. She shot an 81 (+9) and was off to a great start on the day. She even got close to hitting a hole-in-one on Hole 3. She birdied three of the nine holes on the front nine and shot a 41 while shooting a 40 on the back nine. Bohn needed a breakthrough round to get herself to the state tournament in October and that's what she did.
Junior Anaka Lysne was tied for 5th and shot an 82 (+10). Lysne went into the Invitational struggling on the greens but did well in her short game this time around.
"She’s not the longest hitter off the tee box, but her short game was the difference for her," head coach Jeff Ralph said. "We need to get her putter going and she’ll stay right around 80."
Lysne also qualified for the state tournament in October. The third golfer that did this was also eighth grader Halle Miller. She shot an 88 (+16) on the day. Hallie had eight pars on the day and did an amazing job avoiding any high scoring rounds.
"Halle (Miller) has been getting better and better each week and we’ve seen her confidence grow with that solid play," Ralph said.
"One quality that makes her such a competitor is her ability to overcome adversity. She has a good demeanor on the golf course and keeps a positive attitude and that mindset has been especially helpful and allowed her to bounce back from a bad shot," he said.
The team's next tournament will be Monday, Sept. 14 at Village Green in Moorhead.
