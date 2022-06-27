Wahpeton goes 3-1 against elite competition in Perham

Wahpeton Post 20 proved its pedigree Friday and Saturday, June 24-25 in Perham, Minn., posting a 3-1 record against the likes of Perham, Delano, Jamestown and Duluth Lakeview.
“It was a very good tournament with very good competition,” Post 20 Head Coach Chris Kappes said.
Wahpeton got things going Friday by beating Perham on their home diamond, 7-3, before defeating Delano, 7-4. Post 20 handled Jamestown in a rematch of last year’s North Dakota Class A State Championship game, 7-1, before losing a 13-12 brawl to Duluth Lakeview for its lone loss Saturday afternoon.
“A loss like that can be good at this point of the season. It keeps us humble, keeps us hungry,” Kappes said.
Wahpeton was running on fumes during the championship round vs. Duluth Lakeview, but still put up a fight in the high-scoring affair.
“That was our fourth game of the tournament and their first game. They came in fully loaded and we were getting down there (on arms). We weren’t gonna throw any pitcher more than 60 pitches, because this upcoming week is such a big one for us league-wise,” Kappes said. “Duluth Lakeview is the real deal when it comes to swinging the bats, but we had every opportunity to win. We spotted them four runs in the first inning and still had a three-run lead going into the bottom of the seventh.”
Wahpeton hung on to force an eighth inning in the loss on a beautiful relay play to the plate to end the seventh.
“They hit a bleeder down the right field line that drops in. The next play, a guy hits a rocket to left center off the fence and Gavin Schroeder relays to Caden Kappes, who throws a strike to Jackson Fliflet at the plate for the third out,” Coach Kappes said.
Duluth Lakeview loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth and pushed the winning run across on a hit-by-pitch.
The scariest at bat of the tourney came when Wahpeton’s Jayden King was beaned by a pitch on the brim of his helmet, causing the baseball to glance off his glasses. King was removed from play and will be monitored for potential concussion symptoms throughout the week.
Saturday’s showdown between Jamestown and Wahpeton saw Caden Hockert and Nick Zach combine to pitch a great game. Hockert allowed two hits across four-plus shutout innings and Zach provided two and one-third innings of relief, working around five hits and allowing one run. The pair needed just 85 pitches to complete seven innings. Hockert smacked a home run in addition to earning the win on the mound.
“Hockert had a really good game against Jamestown. His parents are both Jamestown graduates, so it was kinda that going against your parents' home area sort of thing,” Coach Kappes said.
Jamestown starting pitcher Jacoby Nold wasn’t so lucky. Wahpeton knocked him out of the game in the fifth, running his arm up to 72 pitches with 10 hits.
“We saw their ace, and we kinda knew it’d be that way after facing them in the state championship game last year. There was a little revenge factor, a little extra meat on the bone,” Coach Kappes said.
Wahpeton has a crucial stretch of games ahead, beginning with a Tuesday doubleheader vs. Valley City, West Fargo on Wednesday and Fargo Post 400 on Friday. Post 20 is looking to handle league business and not getting caught up in the upcoming Independence Day clash with border rival Breckenridge.
“Those three teams will be in the top five in our league,” Coach Kappes said. “Monday’s game (vs. Breckenridge) is a fun one for the kids and fans, but in the big picture it doesn’t mean much. We play to win every game, but I’m certainly not gonna save my ace to throw in that game. We’re not looking that far ahead right now, we’ll see day-by-day where everyone is at and who will take the mound come Monday.”
