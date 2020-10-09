Wahpeton golf announces team awards

Wahpeton girls golf wrapped up their state championship Tuesday, Oct. 6 with a tie for ninth in the North Dakota state tournament. The team played well all season and announced their three award winners Thursday, Oct. 8.
The most valuable player on this year's team was Madison Bohn. She shot 185 at the state tournament and has been a driving force for the team's performance all season. She was not the only reason, but a big reason why the team placed well at tournaments. She leaves the program as the team's only senior and a big example of why this team has constantly improved throughout the year.
The low average winner was Anaka Lysne. She was the front runner of this team and had the best season on the team. She shot 167 in the state tournament and placed 11th. She had multiple top ten finishes throughout the season and was a driving force for this team. She will be a big name to watch for next year as well as this team only loses one senior.
The most improved player is Halle Miller. An eighth grader, she will be big for this program for years to come. Miller shot 190 total at the state tournament, which was the third best score on the team behind Bohn and Lysne. Once Lysne graduates next year, the team could be in her hands and she aims to get to the next level.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.