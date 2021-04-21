It was a very cold and windy day at Village Green and the scores definitely reflected the difficult weather conditions at West Fargo Sheyenne Invitational. Typically the top six team scores would be all under 335, but the cold weather definitely had a major impact on today’s scores.
Senior Bridger Hansen posted the low score for the Huskies today with an 83. Hansen struggled to start the day and was eight over through his first six holes. He pulled it together and played the remaining 12 holes in four over par. A nice chip in on three for par along with some solid putting on holes 4 and 8 helped Bridger to card a top 10 score.
Senior Bjorn Birkelo also posted a solid score for the Huskies today and finished in a tie for 13th. Bjorn carded a six over 42 on each side and really did a nice job of managing the golf course and his score. Bjorn was a little inconsistent off the tee box, but was able to recover from some wayward drives and still make a par or bogey.
Senior Avery Rugland had a good start to the day and was three over through his first six holes. He had a rough stretch on his second nine but still did a nice job of recovering from a couple bad holes. Avery putted pretty well and that’s crucial to playing well.
Our other three golfers all were playing in their first real varsity tournaments and had some good holes and some rough holes. Eighth grader Bjorn Kubela had three pars today and will need to continue to improve his course management skills to avoid the large numbers. Sophomore Jackson Clooten had one par and also needs to shore up a couple things in his game to see his score improve. Senior Cade Mauch had one par today and will continue to improve as our season progresses.
The next meet will be April 23-24 at Jamestown Country Club for the East-West Classic.
