The Huskies played at Maple River Wednesday, Sept. 23 and finished out the regular season in fine fashion with a solid third place finish. They landed the conference in fourth place and are headed to the region tournament.
Back in August, the team had a fifth place finish at GFCC and posted their highest score of the season. They have improved since that time and are excited to get back on the course and clinch a berth at the state tournament.
The top six teams at the region tournament on Monday, Sept. 28 will advance to the state tournament in Minot on Oct. 5-6.
Anaka Lysne finished out the regular season with a top 10 finish and a 15 over par 87. She had a little bad luck on the front nine and really did a nice job of keeping her composure and was excellent on the back nine. She had four pars on the back nine and didn’t have anything over bogey which led to her great finish.
Madison Bohn posted a solid 93 in her final regular season meet and also did a nice job on the back nine managing the golf course. Bohn has had some struggles putting over the past couple weeks but has been working hard in practice to improve her putting stroke.
McKena Koolmo posted a good score for the Huskies today with a 95. She has been plagued with one or two blow up holes on each nine and today she did a much better job of grinding out bogeys. On the par 3 11th hole, Koolmo hit a nice tee shot and ended up just off the green but in a very difficult downhill position. She made a great chip to two feet and tapped in a great par.
Halle Miller also made a fantastic par on hole 11. Miller was in a very similar position as Koolmo and lipped out a 40-foot long, 10 breaking putt and also tapped in her par. Her game has been very solid all season and she is learning how to manage the course and her game a little better each time out.
London Nordick was their fifth player today and in only her third varsity meet she posted a 108 which broke the tie with GF Central.
"I tell the girls all the time that you never know when your score is going to make a difference and London’s score is a great example and couldn’t come at a better time with the region tournament coming up on Monday," head coach Jeff Ralph said.
The top 10 individuals and all players within 15 strokes of the medalist will also advance to the state tournament as individuals if their team does not make it. The team already have three individual qualifiers, including Anaka Lysne, Madison Bohn and Halle Miller.
