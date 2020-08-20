The first tournament of the 2020 season, held Tuesday, Aug. 18, found the Huskies at Maple River Golf Course with one of the best team scores we have had in quite a few years and our highest team finish since 2014.
Our lone senior, Madison Bohn, led our team with a 91. Madison really finished strong for the day with 3 pars and a birdie on the last four holes. Madison had a rough stretch in the middle of her round but she kept a good positive mindset and that paid off for her at the end. Madison played the best golf of her season last year at the EDC and state tournaments and she picked up right where she left off.
Eighth grader Halle Miller shot her career low score today with a 94. Halle is a pretty raw talent, but we have seen more consistency from her early this season. For the first tournament, I thought Halle managed the course very well and did a nice job of avoiding the big blowup holes that plagued her scorecard last year.
Junior Anaka Lysne wasn’t quite on top of her game Tuesday and had a disappointing round for her but she still helped us to a good team score. Anaka had a really good summer of golf and I’m positive that she will do the work that she needs to do to get back to where she was earlier this summer.
Sophomore McKena Koolmo turned in a good score also Tuesday with a 97. McKena has the ability to shoot a score under 90 but had a little tree trouble today and had to punch out of the trees several times. McKena hits the ball very well off the tee, but needs to get that tee shot in the fairway and she will be able to score a little better.
Sophomore Lily Anderson and eighth grader Scout Woods rounded out the Huskies varsity at the first tournament of the season. Lily was one shot off her low score from last year and is continuing to improve daily. Scout will need to continue to work on her short game and becoming more consistent with her ball striking. Both girls are working hard at practice each day to improve.
The next tournament is at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Bois de Sioux Golf Course.
