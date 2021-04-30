The best weather of the season to this point after two tournaments in winter-like conditions greeted the teams at Kings Walk. The Fargo Davies Eagles proved their dominance Wednesday, April 28 with a 295 and also placed their top four golfers in the top six.
Bridger Hansen finished in a tie for 15th today with his six over par 78. Bridger started out even through the first six holes and just had a little trouble with his putter a couple times that resulted in two lipped out putts. He has done a nice job of minimizing the damage when it happens, and came very close to getting in the top 10.
Bjorn Birkelo had a very rough start and was five over through three holes then did an excellent job of managing the golf course after that to finish with a 12 over 83. We’ve been very happy with how Bjorn has fought through adversity on the golf course and has managed to shoot a good score every tournament.
Jackson Clooten recorded his low score of the year with a 92. A 46 on each side was a breakthrough for Jackson and he’s been working hard in practice on all aspects of his game.
As a newcomer to the varsity golf scene, Jackson has a lot to learn but has been willing to work at his short game and has gotten more consistent with his putter. Both of those are crucial to his improvement each week.
