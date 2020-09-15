Wahpeton's girls golf team placed fifth at the West Fargo Sheyenne Invitational. They shot 381 total as a team, which was 41 strokes behind the tournament leader Shanley. The invitational was held Monday, Sept. 14.
Anaka Lysne and Madison Bohn both had a difficult start to their round and both rebounded to keep their score respectable. Lysne shot a 90 on the day while Bohn shot a 96. Both players struggled with putting on the super-fast greens but both still managed to make a few pars during the round.
Eighth grader Halle Miller managed to record a 96 after a rough start to her day and ended pretty strong with a birdie on her second to last hole, draining a 30-foot putt.
"Halle (Miller) has done a nice job of managing the golf course and learning from each round," Head Coach Jeff Ralph said.
Lily Anderson had a nice par on hole 18, which is one of the more difficult holes on the course. She shot 101 during that round.
"Lily (Anderson) is still working to improve her game and is seeing the rewards of her hard work. She still hasn’t put together an entire round of good play but it’s nice to see Lily make a couple pars in her round." Ralph said.
McKena Koolmo shot a 99 while Scout Woods shot a 104 on the day. Both Koolmo and Woods also had several good holes but were inconsistent at times and with the fast greens at Village Green, getting out of position made it difficult at times to make a good score on a hole. Scout turned in one of her better rounds of the season and is working hard in practice to get better each day.
Typically Village Green is one of the courses that produces the best scores across the board but the greens were running very fast and the team scores were at least 20 strokes higher for every team. The team's varsity invitational is on Monday, Sept. 21 at Fargo Country Club.
