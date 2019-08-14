Madison Bohn

Madison Bohn shot a 102 in Wahpeton’s first golf meet of the season on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The 2019 East/West Classic was shortened to one day this year because a wet conditions at Hillcrest Golf Course in Jamestown, North Dakota. Bismarck Century and Fargo Shanley showed they will be the teams to beat this year in Class A girls golf at the Tuesday, Aug. 13 meet.

Anaka Lysne recorded a top-20 finish with an 85. Lysne is a consistent ball striker and she did a nice job of managing a new course. She had back-to-back birdies on holes nine and 10. She will need to shore up her approach game and give herself a better chance to score on the par fives, but overall we were very pleased with her score.

McKena Koolmo recorded her career low score with a 98. Koolmo had a very good score of 43 on the front nine. She parred a couple of the par threes and just needs to learn to avoid a big score on some of the longer par fives.

The Huskies host their annual home meet at Bois de Sioux Golf Club. The meet starts at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.

Team Results

1. Bismarck Century 322

2. Fargo Shanley 323

3. Williston 332

4. Minot 337

5. GF Red River 342

6. Bismarck St. Mary’s 363

7. Mandan 363

8. Fargo Davies 363

9. Fargo North 371

10. Jamestown 375

11. GF Central 380

12. Bismarck HS 381

13. Fargo South 383

14. Bismarck Legacy 395

15. WF Sheyenne 398

16. Wahpeton 400

17. Dickinson 421

18. West Fargo 425

Wahpeton Results

Anaka Lysne 43-42—85—tied for 17th

McKena Koolmo 43-55—98

Madison Bohn 49-53—102

Alayna Gilsrud 56-59—115

Lily Anderson 57-59—116

