Wahpeton grabs wins No. 29 and 30, locks up top seed in upcoming East Region Tournament

Wahpeton Post 20 (30-2) continued its rampage through the east region Tuesday, July 12, with a home sweep of Devils Lake by scores of 10-0 and 16-2. The convincing victories helped Wahpeton lock up the No. 1 seed for the Class A East Region Tournament starting Wednesday, July 20 at John Randall Field in Chahinkapa Park.
In game one, Wahpeton scored eight runs in the fourth and fifth innings to show Devils Lake the door early. One hit was the only blemish on Jayden King’s pitching line, as the Post 20 ace struck out nine Storm batters and walked none in his third shutout of the season. The incoming junior has allowed six runs across 44 innings with an ERA of 0.95.
King’s effortless delivery to the plate allows him to hide his blistering fastball. Batters have struck out 66 times against the lefty. King’s ability to utilize his 6’4” frame to create a power drive to the plate suggests increases in velocity are still coming for the hurler.
“The coaches were talking in the dugout last night about how smooth Jayden is through his delivery,” Post 20 Head Coach Chris Kappes said. “One thing I wanna continue to work with him on is using his lower half more. When he really gets a push and a drive off that rubber, he’s really gonna be bringing it here the next couple of years. If he can get ahead in the count, he has such good stuff and zip on his fastball, it’s difficult for hitters to get a piece on the ball.”
Riley Thimjon and Caden Hockert both posted multi-hit efforts. Thimjon has been the missing puzzle piece for Wahpeton this season, batting .311 in 115 plate appearances, while playing vastly improved defense at the hot corner. The third baseman has scored 20 runs and reached base at a .447 clip.
“Riley is a guy who flies under the radar at times, but he’s a big piece to our team and he’s probably having his best overall year as a ballplayer,” Kappes said. “He’s improved immensely defensively and he’s attacking the ball a lot better. At the plate, you can see he’s gaining confidence every single day. For him to be batting north of .300 right now is a big deal for us. He’s just another bat in the lineup that protects everyone around him. I’m super happy for him and I want him to continue what he’s been capable of doing all along.”
Wahpeton rolled out a new batting lineup which has paid dividends the past few contests. Caden Kappes, formerly the leadoff man, moved down to the No. 3 spot. Tori Uhlich bumped up one position to the leadoff role and Gavin Schroeder moved from the bottom half of the order to the No. 2 hole.
Schroeder’s elevation in the lineup has sparked his production to new levels. He scored six times in Tuesday’s doubleheader, blasting a triple and a double for good measure. After a slow start to the season, Schroeder’s average has climbed to a respectable .278.
“A person can look at it and say what they want, but does it put a little pressure on him where he has to focus up a little more hitting in that two hole? Maybe,” Coach Kappes said. “He’s certainly stepped up to the challenge. When you have Tori Uhlich, Gavin Schroeder and Caden Kappes as your first three batters in your lineup, it’s gonna be tough for anyone to match that speed. If we can get those guys on base, we can really wreak some havoc and cause some damage.”
Nick Zach took the mound in game two and coughed up a pair of early runs. He quickly shook it off and settled in for a superb five innings. Zach allowed two runs on six hits and one walk, while striking out five batters.
“Nick is a kid who hasn’t thrown in a lot of big games in his career. I saw a lot of potential with him and thought he has the ability to pitch at the college level. That’s why we brought him on board at NDSCS,” Coach Kappes said. “You could see that early on in the season, maybe he didn’t have as much confidence. Now, you can really see that confidence when he takes the mound. Every time out he’s gaining more confidence in his ability, that mentality that he can’t get beat. If they do get a hit off him, he’s going to make an adjustment on the mound so it’s the last time.”
Hockert, King and Schroeder doubled in the nightcap in a 12-hit game for Post 20. Kappes, Schroeder, Hockert and Thimjon all supplied two or more RBIs. Kappes and Uhlich both crossed the plate three times in the 16-2 blowout.
Wahpeton hosts its regular season finale at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14 vs. the Fargo Jets in a doubleheader tilt. East Region Tournament bracket information will be published when available. The tournament will run July 20-23 right here in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.