Wahpeton hits the road for state meet

The Wahpeton track and field team departed for the North Dakota state tournament Thursday, May 27 as they head to Bismarck, North Dakota.
The Huskies will be taking 21 athletes to Bismarck, with 18 of them are first-time state tournament participants.
"I think the biggest take away is that very few of these kids have had track and field experience," Head Coach Larry Lasch said. "Just the way they were committed to do the technique events (javelin, discus, pole vaults, hand offs, relays) I think it's pretty cool that these kids embraced the idea of working hard and doing things right."
One participant in the state track and field meet is Ethan Manock, who will be competing in the javelin and discus throw. Manock won the Eastern Dakota Conference Championship and is making his first state tournament appearance.
"Just staying after practice sometimes and getting my form down has been something I worked on," Manock said.
He said has his time with Coach Rod Breuer and Coach David Woods has been something that he's really appreciated over the course of the season.
Kilee Bladow will be participating in the high jump and the 4x400 meter relay for the Lady Huskies.
"It really excited qualifying," Bladow said. "It's something that I never thought I could do. All I thought about was working harder at practice and jumped and ran as hard as I could."
Bladow likes how her teammates help each other out, she said, and how they maintain great energy throughout the duration of the season.
Pole vaulter Quinn Bassingthwaite has been an asset for the Lady Huskies this season. She placed fourth at the Eastern Dakota Conference meet for the pole vault.
"I know us pole vaulters put in a lot of time at the track this year," Bassingthwaite said.
She said that focusing strictly on pole vaulting was a big help, along with Andrew Withuski being a role model for the pole vaulters as she mentioned. Bassingthwaite also mentioned the camaraderie with her teammates was something that stuck out to her this year.
Wahpeton will be competing May 28-29. Look for Tuesday's edition of the Daily News for a full recap from this weekend.
