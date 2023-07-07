Wahpeton holds off Astros to remain unbeaten in east region

FARGO — Wahpeton Post 20 was tested Wednesday, July 5, during a tight doubleheader vs. the Fargo Astros at Starion Bank Field. Wahpeton (21-4, 13-0 east region) got the job done, winning by scores of 5-1 and 5-3 to remain unbeaten in region play behind stellar pitching performances by Jayden King, Braxton Pauly and Caden Kappes.
“Those are two big wins for us in league. A hit here or there could’ve changed the whole complexity of those games,” Post 20 head coach Chris Kappes said in the post game huddle. “We let ‘em hang around a little bit and that’s not a bad baseball team. That’s a pretty good squad.”
King carved up Post 400 in the opener, registering 13 strikeouts across 6.1 innings. The lanky lefty allowed three singles and one walk. Kappes secured the final two outs in relief, drawing a chopper to third base which Riley Thimjon fielded and fired to first on the run to end the game.
Post 20 scored on the second pitch of the game with a deep blast off the bat of Caden Kappes, the first of his legion career. The shortstop went on to record five hits in the doubleheader, lifting his batting average to .471. Kappes has multiple doubles off the left field wall at John Randall Field this season, but the chest-high fence at Starion Bank was no match for his strong swing.
Jackson Fliflet lined his eighth double of the season, while King, Thimjon, Caden Hockert, Jack Rittenour, Josiah Hofman and Tori Uhlich each singled in the contest.
In the nightcap, Wahpeton clung to a 4-3 lead heading into the seventh. Hockert tripled to deep center on the very first pitch of the inning and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Thimjon.
Post 20 called on Caden Kappes to lock down the final five outs. Wahpeton High School’s all-time saves leader worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth, before striking out two Astros in the seventh to secure the save. Kappes needed 37 pitches to close the door.
Pauly found out he was starting on the hill just moments before first pitch. He dialed in immediately to give Wahpeton 5.1 innings of masterful pitching. Pauly scattered three hits and two walks while striking out five. The righty allowed three runs (one earned), lowering his ERA to 2.07 across 30 innings and improving his season record to 3-2 in the process.
“Way to throw the ball by Braxton Pauly. Way to get up (in the count),” Chris Kappes said. “He kept them off balance with a lot of weak contact and we made plays behind him.”
Caden Kappes (3-for-4, 2 R, RBI) led the offense. Tori Uhlich collected a pair of hits and Thimjon drove in two runs in the victory. Hofman walked twice and scored one run.