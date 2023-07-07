Wahpeton holds off Astros to remain unbeaten in east region
Braxton Pauly earned a win at Starion Bank Field with another quality start on the mound.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

FARGO — Wahpeton Post 20 was tested Wednesday, July 5, during a tight doubleheader vs. the Fargo Astros at Starion Bank Field. Wahpeton (21-4, 13-0 east region) got the job done, winning by scores of 5-1 and 5-3 to remain unbeaten in region play behind stellar pitching performances by Jayden King, Braxton Pauly and Caden Kappes.

“Those are two big wins for us in league. A hit here or there could’ve changed the whole complexity of those games,” Post 20 head coach Chris Kappes said in the post game huddle. “We let ‘em hang around a little bit and that’s not a bad baseball team. That’s a pretty good squad.”

Caden Kappes accepts a fist bump from Post 20 teammate Skyler Bladow on the homer hard hat Wednesday, July 5, after going yard at Starion Bank Field in Fargo.


