The Wahpeton girls basketball team announced its season awards Monday, March 27. The senior trio of McKena Koolmo, Emma Bontjes and Abi Bronson earned Team Captain status, while Koolmo and sophomore Scout Woods shared Varsity Outstanding Player honors.

Koolmo was an Eastern Dakota All-Conference selection and Bontjes was a finalist for Winter Sports Female Athlete of the Year presented by Daily News. Woods was also an All-EDC choice and a Class A All-State selection.



