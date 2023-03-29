The Wahpeton girls basketball team announced its season awards Monday, March 27. The senior trio of McKena Koolmo, Emma Bontjes and Abi Bronson earned Team Captain status, while Koolmo and sophomore Scout Woods shared Varsity Outstanding Player honors.
Koolmo was an Eastern Dakota All-Conference selection and Bontjes was a finalist for Winter Sports Female Athlete of the Year presented by Daily News. Woods was also an All-EDC choice and a Class A All-State selection.
Woods was recognized as the team leader in steals (48), rebounds (176) and field goal percentage (47.8).
Koolmo was recognized as the team leader in assists (85) and free-throw percentage (47.8), while tying Bontjes in three-pointers made (16).
Sophomore center Lataya Lunneborg easily paced the team in blocks (35) as one of the best defenders in the EDC.
Bronson was a key force on the second unit, thriving in a leadership role and helping the Lady Huskies advance to the east region quarterfinal with six points vs. Grand Forks Central. Bronson also won the coveted Huskie Pride Award.
Amyah Max was awarded Most Improved Varsity Player after taking the point guard reins at pivotal stretches of the season and parlaying her increased role into a successful starting gig. Max’s spitfire defense also earned her the Huskie Hustle Award.
Junior Varsity Outstanding Player went to Olivia Hansen and the c-squad award went Claire Langenwalter.
Most Improved Players for the JV and c-squad teams were Leah DeVries and Olivia Nelson, respectively.
“We also recognized our seniors Emma Bontjes, Abi Bronson, McKena Koolmo and manager Elise Picken,” Wahpeton head coach Brian Watson said. “It was a successful year, and we are looking forward to next season and the beginning of Division A basketball.”
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.