The Wahpeton wrestling team hosted the annual East Region Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15. The top-eight placers at each weight move on to the state tournament and the Huskies had eight of their 11 grapplers punch their ticket to the tourney.
“Some of our guys did really well. I think some of our guys think they could’ve done better than what they did do,” Wahpeton coach Ryan Brandt said. “Some of our guys surprised themselves and qualified and didn’t think they could.”
Hunter Owens was the top performer for the Huskies with a fourth-place finish at 120 pounds. Owens suffered a knee injury and was kept out of his third-place match. The injury happened in a back-and-forth match against Bennett Rogelstad, who went on to win the tourney. After getting down 6-0 right away, the Huskie nearly came away with a pin. Rogelstad ended up pinning Owens in the semifinal match.
“(Owens) had a tough match against Bennett Rogelstad from Valley City,” Brandt said. “He wrestled tough. He hurt his knee in the process of it and he had to go out there and wrestle with a bum knee in his next match. We just decided to medical defaulted him to fourth because we didn’t want to risk his knee injury getting worse.”
Tanner Thiel placed sixth at 152 pounds, which is where he was seeded coming into the competition.
“Tanner’s been coming on a lot more strong at the end of this year here. He finally made his weight down to 152, which I think is a benefit for him. He’s been practicing hard and it’s starting to really show out there,” Brandt said. “He’s getting better on his feet, is riding tough on top and he did good this weekend. He got a pretty decent draw in the state tournament and I think he has a good chance of being an underdog who could come through and place.”
Jackson Burchill also placed sixth in the 160-pound weight class.
“Jackson I think is not as happy with sixth as what other people would be. He lost to a few guys he had beaten a couple weeks ago that I think he feels like he should have beat,” Brandt said. “I told him this wasn’t his weekend, but luckily he has another weekend to wrestle. I think he’ll come out a lot stronger and he’ll be ready to go this coming weekend at state.”
Josh Krump won’t be making another run back to the state finals due to an elbow injury cutting his season short. He was preparing to get back on the mat for the regional tournament, but was told by his doctor he could risk long-term injury.
“He was doing good and then he saw how the tournament was shaking out and he got frustrated he wasn’t out there,” Brandt said. “He knows he could’ve been in the state finals and that kind of bothered him more. I think this will be a good driving force for him to come back even stronger.”
Wahpeton opens the three-day state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Fargodome.
Wahpeton State Qualifiers
Hunter Owens 120- 4th
Preston Meyer 120- 8th
Kaleb Mostoller 145- 8th
Tanner Thiel 152- 6th
Jackson Burchill 160- 6th
Jordan Miller 170- 7th
Nathan Worrel 170- 8th
Logan Gjerdevig 220- 8th
