Another season-best round was turned in by our girls at the North Dakota State Golf Meet on Monday, Sept. 30 and we came in with a very solid 384. Conditions were very difficult at Bois de Sioux Golf Course with wind, rain and cool temperatures and our girls fought through the tough weather and posted their best score of the year.
Anaka Lysne posted our best score with a 15-over-par 86. She had a rough start through the first 12 holes, but managed to battle back and ended the last seven holes in two over par. Lysne had some tough luck around the greens, but really drove the ball well. She set herself up for a nice birdie on 16 with a monster drive and a great chip that led to a tap in birdie. We’re hoping Lysne can put it all together on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and make a run at the top 10.
Madison Bohn played another good round and posted a very solid 88. Bohn has done a great job on her home course limiting the big numbers and has also had numerous opportunities to make birdie. It’s been great to see her pull her game together and play well. Hopefully she can put up another good score on Tuesday and move up the leaderboard.
McKena Koolmo, Alayna Gilsrud and Lily Anderson all posted season-low rounds at Bois de Sioux and all three were pleased with how they played. They all have done a great job the past week of managing the course better and that has led to lower scores for them.
Day two continues with tee times beginning at 9 a.m.
Team Results
1. Bismarck Century 328
2. Williston 336
3. Fargo Shanley 342
4. Minot 355
5. GF Red River 367
6. Bismarck St. Mary’s 372
7. Fargo Davies 375
8. Wahpeton 384
9. Bismarck High 385
10. Jamestown 386
11. Fargo South 393
12. West Fargo 415
Wahpeton Results
Anaka Lysne 45-41—86—12th place
Madison Bohn 44-44—88—17th place
McKena Koolmo 53-49—102
Alayna Gilsrud 55-53—108
Lily Anderson 55-53—108
Halle Miller 63-60—123
