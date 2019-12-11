The first home triangular of the season for Wahpeton saw a pair of tough foes come to town. Valley City, North Dakota, who is undefeated in Eastern Dakota Conference competition, toppled the hosts in a 57-16 rout. Lisbon, North Dakota, are the defending Class B champs and they closed Wahp out by a score of 60-21.
“I thought a lot of our guys wrestled really tough. We didn’t give up as many pins as we have in the past, which is a great improvement for us,” Wahpeton coach Ryan Brandt said. “We’ve just got to keep working forward on the next one.”
A thriller match at 182 pounds was the highlight of the Huskies’ dual with the Hi-Liners. Garrett Lathrop went up a weight class to take on a larger opponent and the pair were deadlocked at 0-0 heading into the final period. Lathrop started the period on bottom and managed to escape for the point with two seconds left to claim the victory.
“That was really big. That was a tough kid, so that’s why we sent (Lathrop) out there,” Brandt said. “We knew he could get the job done out there at 182. He was giving up quite a bit of weight going up to there, but I figured it was going to be a good match to push him and to help him see how good he is out there.”
Brady Owens also had a nailbiter at 138 pounds. The junior did his best to shoot for a takedown in the final seconds, but couldn’t get the points in a 5-4 loss.
“That’s only (Owens’) third varsity match of the year. I thought he did a great job out there wrestling tough,” Brandt said. “He just couldn’t come away with that last point at the end to tie it back up. Overall I thought he wrestled great out there.”
The other two Wahp wins in the dual were a Tanner Thiel win by forfeit and Josh Krump pinning his heavyweight opponent in less than 15 seconds.
Next up for the Huskies is a tournament in Grand Forks. The competition begins on Friday, Dec. 13 and wraps up on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.